Cameroon : Cavaye Yéguié Djibril Remains Boss at National Assembly

The National Assembly has proceeded to the renewal of its bureau. The CPDM deputy of Mayo Tsanaga, Cavaye Yéguié Djibril, was reappointed to the rostrum at the end of the election for the renewal of the bureau which was held on Monday, March 27, 2023 in Yaounde.

He received 146 votes, with 13 invalid ballots and 159 voters. The man returns to the seat he has held continuously since 1992. The 83-year-old Cavaye Yéguié Djibril was reappointed after a meeting of CPDM deputies convened by the secretary general of the party’s central committee. During this traditional meeting, the party hierarchy communicates its choice of candidate to the deputies. And the comfortable majority of the party in power allows it to keep the presidency of the august chamber.

At the same time, the CPDM hierarchy announced the names of the other deputies who will occupy the office of the National Assembly and various other positions of responsibility. The MP Roger Melingui of Mefou and Afamba has been chosen to replace Jean Bernard Ndongo Essomba as head of the CPDM parliamentary group. MP Ndongo Essomba passed away on March 17.