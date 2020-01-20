Cameroon: CCMN extends operations to Centre, Northern regions

The Cameroon Community Media Network, CCMN has extended its activities to the Centre and the three northern regions of the country.

The network that champions peace reporting in the media launched its activities in the Centre Region on Thursday January 15 at the conference hall of the Yaounde Protestant Voice Radio.

To that effect, over 25 media managers were brought together to preach the vision of the organisation which is coming to the Centre Region after the North West, South West Regions and the other regions.

Launching the new CCMN branch, the Regional Coordinator for the Centre Region Sandrine Moma thanked all thanked the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon and partners for expanding the network to the centre regions of the country.

On her part, the National Coordinator of the CCMN, Rose Obah presented the objectives of the network to the media managers present as well as the benefits of becoming a member. As members of the network, the various media organs are vectors and ambassadors of peace through their various media organs and that is what the CCMN seeks to achieve, the media managers were told.

The CCMN was also launched in Ngaoundere on Saturday January 18 in a workshop that brought together over thirty journalists from the three northern regions.

Officially launching the activities of the CCMN for the Grand North, the Regional Delegate of Communications for the Adamawa Christine Barya challenged journalists to change the narrative of conflict reporting to peace and development communication.

She said the community stands a better chance benefitting from sustainable peace and social cohesion if journalists embrace peace and development modules.