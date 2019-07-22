Cameroon: CDC manager, guards kidnapped in SW region

A unit manager and two guards of the Cameroon Development Corporation remain in captivity since they were kidnapped on Thursday July 18 by unidentified men in Idenau, South West region.

The whereabouts of the manager Benjamin Ndifon and the two guards Cho Stephen and Simon Kwaka remain unknown since they were abducted on Thursday night.

Sources say heeavily armed men attacked the manager around his CDC residential area in Idenau before taking him away with the two guards as well as huge sums of money which they reportedly collected from his wife.

The attack comes just few weeks after the CDC mill in Idenau just resumed slight production months of inactivity due to the crisis in the North West and South West regions.

The Cameroon Development Corporation is one of the sectors that has been hardly hit by the crisis in the North West and South West regions with several jobs lost as several production units have been forced to shut down.