Cameroon : CDC Prepares Work Resumption on Two Sites after 5 years Shutdown

The state-owned agro-industrial company Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), is working to restart operations at the Ombe and Pungo sites. These sites had been burnt down by separatist militias and had been shut down for almost five.

The general manager of CDC, Franklin Ngoni Njie, has just launched two contracts for the acquisition of generators for the factories that package products for export to the European market. These generators, he explains, will help to cope with power shortages. Contractors must submit their bids by November 9th.

At the end of 2021, the Debundscha oil palm plantation, located in the municipality of Idenau at the foot of Mount Cameroon and on the Atlantic Ocean, will resume its activities. The site had been at a standstill for four years because of armed groups who forbade access and attacked reckless employees.

In 2018, 12 out of 29 sites were at a complete standstill at CDC, according to a report by the Groupement inter-patronal du Cameroun (Gicam). Some sites had even become base camps for armed militias who dislodged workers. This caused the loss of 6,124 jobs. With the gradual resumption of work in the plantations of this state enterprise, some employees have gradually found work and a salary.

Since the outbreak of the security crisis in the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon, which has led to a decline in economic activity, the state-owned agro-industry has been in difficulty.