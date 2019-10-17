Cameroon: CDC workers attacked again by armed men in SW Region

Some plantation workers of the Cameroon Development Corporation, CDC in Tiko were attacked by unidentified armed men on Tuesday leaving them with severe injuries, sources say.

The workers were attacked sustained injuries as some had their fingers chopped off or cuts on their ears and backs as the armed men inflicted the pain on them for coming to work, sources said.

The injured workers have since been under intensive care at a medical facility in Tiko as they recover from their wounds.

This is not the first time armed men are carrying out attacks on workers at the plantations in Tiko, halting work.

Since the crisis in the North West and South West Regions turned violent, the Cameroon Development Corporation has been hardly hit as several jobs have been lost due to the inactivity at the various plantations and factories