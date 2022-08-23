Life › Life

Cameroon : CDC Workers Cry 30 Months Unpaid Salary

Published on 23.08.2022 at 16h38 by Nana Kamsu Kom

CDC Workers on strike_ Archived image

Thousands of workers of the Cameroon Development Corporation, CDC,have entered the 30th month without pay. The angry workers describe their situation as cruelty from the government.

The latter who went public with their plights over the weekend,say the nonpayment of salaries is affecting the education of their children as schools are set to reopen. They are pointing accusing fingers at the management as viral videos spread online,portraying the workers curse the government for having punitively transferred some of them who recently signed a letter addressed to the prime minister. The Guardian Post reports that in the letter, the workers laid bare their grudges.

The workers were stun on the fact that the recently paid one month of the over 30 months salary unpaid is not enough to get cover their day to day activities and parental obligations.

GP also quotes a working talking in pains ” We have a serious a problem concerning our salaries. The last time we were paid was in February 2021. This is back to school period which is fast approaching, yet we have no money to cover expenses. I have worked with CDC banana project for over for about 34 years. I am about going on retirement with nothing to show” says Tiku Comfort. The CDC workers precised contractors are paid and workers starve and work.

The workers thus vow  to take to street come September 1st  until government meet their demands. We note that it is not the first time CDC workers plan a striker action for non payment of salary. In April,  they complained of more than 27 unpaid months. Last year, the workers of the agro-industrial giant company had taken to the streets in Tiko and other localities for the same motive.

 

