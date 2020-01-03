Cameroon: CDC workers on another strike over twenty months of unpaid dues

Some workers of the Cameroon Development Corporation, CDC banana sector in Tiko, South West region of Cameroon have been on strike since this early Friday January 3, 2020 over close to two years of unpaid dues.

Reports say the workers of the Corporation which suffers from the escalating Anglophone crisis in the region gathered at the entrance of the Office in Likomba this Friday morning, demanding for their unpaid dues.

According to the protesting workers most of whom are from the security Department, their anger grew up when they discovered that the Corporation had paid workers from other Departments.

This is not the first time workers of this Corporation from the Banana section go on strike over unpaid salaries.

It should be recalled that due to the insecurity brought about by the Anglophone crisis in the region, many workers are reported to have abandoned their duty posts leading to a drop in productions at the Plantation.