Cameroon: CDC workers demand 13 months salary arrears to send kids to school

Published on 13.10.2020 at 10h50 by journalduCameroun

A group of workers of the Cameroon Development Corporation, CDC are currently protesting on the streets in Tiko, South West region of Cameroon, demanding for thirteen months of unpaid salaries.

According to reports from the region, the strike action began this Tuesday morning in Tiko.

About twenty of CDC workers went down on the streets, demanding for thirteen months of unpaid salaries to send their kids to school.

Latest news on the strike indicate that they were heading to the office of the Divisional Officer of Tiko to express their worry.

The CDC is one of the enterprises that has been badly affected by the ongoing Anglophone crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country.

Many a time, workers of this corporation took to the streets to demand for months of unpaid salaries.

