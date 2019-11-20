Cameroon: CDC workers stage protest march over months of unpaid dues

Some plantation workers of the Cameroon Development Cooperation in Tiko, Fako Division of the South West region of Cameroon have reportedly gone on strike over months of unpaid salaries, reports from the region have confirmed.

According to reports, the workers are demanding close to 15months of unpaid salaries to the Cameroon Development Cooperation Head office.

Tuesday November 19, 2019, they reportedly staged a protest march to the office of the Divisional Officer of Tiko, in the South region of Cameroon to demand the intervention of the Government.

This is not the first time workers of the CDC stage protest over unpaid dues. Last year, some of them carried placards demanding for six months of unpaid salaries, saying their children could not go to school due to unpaid salaries.

It should be recalled that due to the insecurity brought about by the Anglophone crisis in the region, many workers are reported to have abandoned their duty posts leading to a drop in productions at the Plantation.