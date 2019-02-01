Cameroon: CDU condemns police brutality on pro-Kamto’s protesters

The Cameroon Democratic Union has condemned the use of violence on peaceful protesters last weekend in Douala that led to several persons injured.

A spokesperson for the party Patricia Tomaino Ndam Njoya said it is “an abuse” to citizens exercising their rights to peaceful protest and said no one deserves such atrocities for speaking out.

While condemning the violence, the party also voiced out their dismay at acts of vandalism perpetrated by some protesters on State property at the Cameroonian embassies of Berlin and Paris.

The CDU took position on last weekend’s happenings during a ceremony held in Yaounde on Wednesday by the Party’s chairman to present his New Year wishes to the press.

On Saturday January 26, over 100 supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement were arrested in at least four towns in the country during a protest to denounce what the party calls “electoral hold up” and the failure of the government to solve the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country.