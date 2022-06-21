Cameroon Celebrates World Music Day

From Bikutsi to Makossa through Assiko, Makunè, Bens-kin, and many others, the ten regions of the country will vibrate this Tuesday to the rhythm of local sounds. Concerts and other musical performances organised for this purpose.

The Cameroonian public will be treated to a variety of performances on the occasion of the 40th edition of the International Music Festival which will culminate on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. As a prelude to this event, the artists of the song have organised a series of activities since Thursday, June 16, 2022.

This Tuesday marks the triumphant return of the events after a brief suspension imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Two years have gone by without the guitar, percussion, solfeggio, drum or balafon sounding in chorus on 21 June. A pandemic that has also affected the musical environment through the suspension of public performances. The SarCov2 virus has not failed to extinguish forever the light of certain icons in the field, such as Manu Dibango.

In order to emerge from this dark period, the musical arts division of the Ministry of Arts and Culture has organised events in the 10 regional capitals. In Yaounde, the main city of the Centre region, two big concerts are announced. One at the National Museum from 8pm and the other at the Yaounde Sports Palace. The first brings together artists from the 10 regions to represent the four cultural areas of the country.

This concert is “a moment of conviviality, of solidarity, where Cameroonians will come from all corners of the world to join hands and celebrate their brotherhood. Artists from the ten regions will come together to make this festival a moment of celebration but also a moment of questioning what has already been done and what can be done in the future,” explains Léandre Tamba, director of the National Ensemble at the ministry of arts and culture.

In the Littoral region, especially in the main city of Douala, an urban music and gospel show is taking place in Akwa at Boulevard de la Liberté. This musical concert is organised by the French Institute. According to the mayor of the city Roger Mbassa Ndine, traffic will be disrupted at the venue from 12pm today on one direction of the street and from 7pm on the other direction.