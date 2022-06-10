Cameroon: Célestin Tawamba Writes to Emmanuel Macron and Ignores Macky Sall Appealing For EU-AU Summit

He pleads for the organisation of a European Union (EU) – African Union (AU) summit. “The need for this summit is due to the food emergency, which is itself fuelled by an inflationary environment conducive to the emergence of social and political tensions,” says the man who is also president of the Union of Central African Employers .The desired meeting, according to the president of Gicam, could be held on African soil to add to the symbolism, and would have the objective of defining the accompanying measures of African countries in order to get out of the crisis in the short term and, on the other hand, to initiate the reflection on an effective organization of agricultural policies, including the modernization of the sector and the promotion of agro-industry and local products.

According to Mr Tawamba, the summit is urgently needed because the record prices of energy and agricultural commodities, such as wheat, maize or fertiliser supplied by these two countries in conflict, are of particular concern for the African region.