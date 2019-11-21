Cameroon: CEMAC Heads of State begin arriving in Yaounde ahead of summit

Leaders of member countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central African States, CEMAC have begun arriving at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport ahead of their 18th extraordinary summit billed for tomorrow at the Unity Palace.

According to reports, the first Head of State to arrive was Idriss Deby of Chad who was welcomed by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on behalf of President Paul Biya followed by the Chadian community in Yaounde.

The other Heads of State and Governments, plus delegations from Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Congo and Central African Republic are still to arrive the airport.

President Ali Bongo of Gabon will be represented at the summit by his Prime Minister, Head of Government, Julien Nkoghe Bekale.

The conclave which is hosted by the CEMAC sub regional President Paul Biya holds at a time when the member countries reportedly face challenges in the economic, humanitarian and security domains amongst other issues.

According to some reports, the Delegates to the summit will therefore use the come together to review actions taken so far to revitalise the economies of CEMAC countries, discuss on how to intensify the free movement of persons and goods amongst member countries and look into ways to reinforce the value of the CFA francs currency.