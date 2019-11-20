Cameroon: CEMAC Heads of State meet in extraordinary summit Friday in Yaounde

The Heads of State of member countries of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, CEMAC will meet in an extraordinary summit Friday November 22, 2019 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The information is contained in a release issued this Wednesday by the Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon.

The event holds on the initiative of Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya, current President of the sub-regional bloc of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, CEMAC.

According to the official programme, Heads of State and different delegations to the summit will arrive Cameroon Thursday November 21, 2019 and then be offered a diner at the Unity Palace by President Paul Biya and wife Chantal Biya.

The extraordinary summit will take place Friday November 22, 2019 at the Unity Palace, presided at by President Paul Biya.

Prior to this event, members of Government from across the sub region met today in Yaounde as part of the 34th ordinary session of the council of Ministers of the Economic Union of Central Africa, UEAC.