Cameroon: CEMAC look to recover from recession triggered by COVID-19

Published on 19.08.2021 at 18h50 by JournalduCameroun

Member states of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa, CEMAC, have resolved for better policies in order to recover from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They took the resolution on Wednesday, August 18 during the extraordinary summit of CEMAC which held by videoconference and chaired by Paul Biya, President of Cameroon and chairman of CEMAC.

The CEMAC Heads of State noted during the summit that the sub region suffered a recession as well as a drop in the maroeconomic and financial balance in 2020 as a consequence of the COVID-19.

Thus to overcome the challenges, they resolved to accelerate vaccination campaigns in order to protect their populations and save lives, but to equally help ensure the economic reopening in the sub region.

They also appreciated measures taken by member states and institutions to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 on the economies of the sub region.

