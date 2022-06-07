Cameroon- Cemac: Palm Oil Boosts Prices Of Agricultural Exports In 2022

During 2022, palm oil production in Cameroon will reach 400,000 tonnes, according to forecasts contained in the report on the Composite Index of Commodity Prices for the first quarter of 2022, which has just been published by the Bank of Central African States (Beac), the issuing institution of the six Cemac States (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Chad, CAR and Equatorial Guinea).

This increase of around 30,000 tonnes, year-on-year, will continue over the next two years, reaching 425,000 and more than 450,000 tonnes respectively in 2023 and 2024, the same source said. With the calculator in hand, between 2021 and 2024, palm oil production in Cameroon should grow by less than 80,000 tonnes, while the structural deficit in the country has reached 150,000 tonnes since 2021.

Consequently, despite the announced upturn in production over the next three years, Cameroon will continue to import the red gold in order to guarantee the supply of processing units, which have invested tenfold in increasing production capacity over the past 10 years.