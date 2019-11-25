Heads of State of the Central African sub region, CEMAC have reiterated their plan for a strong and common currency for the sub region.

Meeting in Yaounde at the weekend during the extraordinary summit of the CEMAC, the leaders reaffirmed their desire to have a stable and strong common currency.

To this effect, they resolved to undertake an in-depth reflection on the conditions as well as the framework for new cooperation with France in relation to the FCFA.

“(CEMAC leaders) have tasked BEAC with putting forward proposals, under the supervision of UMAC and within a reasonable timeframe, for an appropriate plan leading to the establishment of the common currency,” they said in the final resolutions that sanctioned the Yaounde meeting.

The leaders equally pledged to accelerate sub regional integration in order to promote growth and make the sub region emergent.