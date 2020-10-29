Cameroon: Cement factory donates in fight against COVID-19

The cement manufacturing company, CIMENCAM has donated kits to the Ministry of Public Health to help in the fight against the COVID-19.

A delegation from CIMENCAM led by its Chairman of the Board of Directors Professor Pierre Moukoko Mbonjo handed over the items worth cover FCFA 100 million to the Minister of Public Health on Tuesday, October 27 in Yaounde.

The items comprised of 2000 test kits, 15 oxygen extractors, 10 reanimation beds among others while the company pledged to hand over eight respirators to the Ministry of Public Health by the end of November.

Receiving the items, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda thanked CIMENCAM for the gesture which he said will help to reinforce the response strategy on the ground.

On his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CIMENCAM, Professor Pierre Moukoko Mbonjo said the donation not falls in line with their health policy as well as stressed it is a move to assist government fight the COVID-19 by reinforcing the capacities of health structures.

“We are responding to the Head of State’s call for a national solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19. Before today’s donation, we started assisting several health centres since April and this is not the first time we are reacting to the Head of State’s call We have been present throughout the country and we deemed it necessary to come and complete the effort here today,” Professor Pierre Moukoko Mbonjo said.