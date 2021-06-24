Cameroon: Central African lady found dead of stab wounds in Douala

A lady of Central African origins identified as Flore Edith Gbette was found dead in her own pool of blood in her room in the Akwa district in Douala.

Floor’s dead body was discovered by her boyfriend who came to check on her after he failed to reach her by phone the previous night.

Sources say security forces called to the scene reported that they found 20 stab wounds on her body.

Her neighbours indicated that they heard screams from her room the night following the discovery but thought it could be a matter of life and death as they assumed she was in a heated argument with someone.

An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances that led to Floor’s tragic exit.