Cameroon: Central Bank to host state funds meant for project executions

State funds meant for the execution of projects in the country will hence forth be kept in the Central Bank to enable Cameroon improve its performance in the execution of co-founded projects.

This is the substance of a symposium organised by the Bank of Central African States underway in Yaounde and chaired by Finance boss Louis Paul Motaze with the aim to educate public Administrators, representatives of commercial banks and foreign donors on the importance of the initiative.

Going by the organisers of the symposium, the state of Cameroon will bring together the funds meant for projects execution in a basket fund which will be lodged in the Central Bank. This move will ease visibility over the money rather than it being dispatched in several banking institutions.

Apart from the above mentioned advantage, the basket fund will reportedly help the State manage its finances in a very optimal way with much transparency to avoid lateness in project execution.