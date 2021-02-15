Cameroon: CERAC donates didactic materials, agric tools in Touboro

The First Lady, Chantal Biya has donated didactic materials and agricultural tools to youth and women in the Mayo Rey Division in the North Region.

The items were handed to the beneficiaries in Touboro on Saturday, February 13 by a delegation of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon, CERAC, headed by Aminatou Bello.

The gifts consisted of computers, papers, pens, office equipment and other didactic materials which will help boost academic excellence in the administrative units.

The items were shared to the various heads of schools present who expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the gesture which they said will go a long way to improve on the academic performances of students and pupils in the locality.

“We were lacked several items in our schools and these items come as a solution to our needs. On behalf of my staff and students of my institution, I want to thank the First Lady for this kind gesture,” a head of a beneficiary institution in the Mayo Rey said.

On the other hand, items such as tricycles, machines to transform vegetable oil, seeds as well as other agricultural tools.

Handing over the items, the head of the CERAC delegation, Aminatou Bello challenged the representatives of the various beneficiary groups to use the items for the interest of the community.