Cameroon: CFA F 40 B Divides French Ambassador and State Minister

Cameroonian Minister Paul Tasong says he is waiting for the payment of this amount promised by France as part of the Reconstruction Plan for the North-West and South-West regions. Ambassador Christophe Guilhou argues that France has given more.

Between the coordinator of the Presidential Plan for Reconstruction and Development (PPRD) of the North-West and South-West regions and the French Ambassador to Cameroon, the words are discordant. On July 8, 2022, during the fourth evaluation session of the first 18 months of the PPRD at the Prime Minister’s services, Paul Tasong declared that France’s contribution was still awaited.

This, announced in October 2019 by the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian by that time, amounts to CFA F 40 billion. An oath shows that the Plan could still multiply the achievements if all the promises are kept.

However, this news which creates a kind of controversy within the opinion does not meet the consent of the historical partner of Cameroon. Through the voice of its ambassador, France denies the information.

“Contrary to what has been said, France has never reneged on the commitments that were announced by the former Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, during his visit that he made in Cameroon that was in October 2019. Since his visit, and for the next few years, France has devoted more than 40 billion CFA francs to the development and reconstruction of the North-West and South-West regions,” reacted Christophe Guilhou on July 14, 2022, during the celebration of the National Day of France at the embassy in Yaounde before Several members of the Cameroonian government who took part in this ceremony.

Regarding this reaction, it is now difficult to know which side is the truth. Nevertheless, in his speech for the occasion on July 14, the ambassador set out a series of achievements of France in Cameroon.

This is for example in the educational sector, with the signing of 30 agreements between French and Cameroonian institutes, the issuance of 1700 student visas in 2020, 2500, and 2021, and 3500 in 2022; the construction of the Nachtigal dam (17 billion CFA francs) of which Proparco is the main financial, etc