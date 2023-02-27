Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon-Champions League : Coton Sport At Losing Ends

Published on 27.02.2023 at 16h06 by JDC

The Cameroonian champions lost their second consecutive match in Garoua last Friday (2-1) against Al Hilal Club.

Coton Sport has registered its second defeat in the African Football Confederation (CAF) Champions League. A week after the spanking administered by the South Africans of Mamelodi (1-3), Kamilou Daouda and his teammates fell again this Friday against the Sudanese of Al-Hilal Club (1-2).

Though Coton opened the game’s score thanks to a goal of Patient Wassou, Al-Hilal turned the tables in the space of five minutes, through its Congolese striker Glody Lilepo (52nd and 57th). The two teams will meet again in Omdurman, Sudan, for the next round. The Sudanese team now join the South Africans at the top of Group B with six points.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top