Cameroon-Champions League : Coton Sport At Losing Ends

The Cameroonian champions lost their second consecutive match in Garoua last Friday (2-1) against Al Hilal Club.

Coton Sport has registered its second defeat in the African Football Confederation (CAF) Champions League. A week after the spanking administered by the South Africans of Mamelodi (1-3), Kamilou Daouda and his teammates fell again this Friday against the Sudanese of Al-Hilal Club (1-2).

Though Coton opened the game’s score thanks to a goal of Patient Wassou, Al-Hilal turned the tables in the space of five minutes, through its Congolese striker Glody Lilepo (52nd and 57th). The two teams will meet again in Omdurman, Sudan, for the next round. The Sudanese team now join the South Africans at the top of Group B with six points.