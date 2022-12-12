Cameroon-Champions League : Tough Opponents For Coton Sport In African Competition

The club from the North region of Cameroon knows its opponents in the African Champions League.

Coton Sport versus Al Ahly SC. Two teams who know themselves. They will meet again this year during the CAF Champions league pole game. A match that looks like revenge for two teams that have already faced each other several times. The last dates back to 2017 when the Egyptians dominated the Cameroonians in a group match, round trip.

The guys from Garoua have the opportunity this year to rectify the situation in front of Al Ahly, 11 times winner of the C1. Except that there are other tenors on the way to Coton Sport de Garoua. The pool draw placed South Africans Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan in this group.

Group games start on February 11, 2023 and will end in April 2023.