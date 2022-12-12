Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon-Champions League : Tough Opponents For Coton Sport In African Competition

Published on 12.12.2022 at 16h21 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The club from the North region of Cameroon knows its opponents in the African Champions League.

Coton Sport versus Al Ahly SC. Two teams who know themselves. They will meet again this year during the CAF Champions league pole game. A match that looks like revenge for two teams that have already faced each other several times. The last dates back to 2017 when the Egyptians dominated the Cameroonians in a group match, round trip.
The guys from Garoua have the opportunity this year to rectify the situation in front of Al Ahly, 11 times winner of the C1. Except that there are other tenors on the way to Coton Sport de Garoua. The pool draw placed South Africans Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan in this group.
Group games start on February 11, 2023 and will end in April 2023.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top