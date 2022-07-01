Cameroon: Championship Final Between Coton And Eding

Coton Sport de Garoua got its qualification ticket for the play-off final by beating Astres de Douala 2-0 and it was after the penalty shootout that Eding sport de la Lékié overpowered Canon Sportif de Yaoundé ( 0-0; 8-7).

Eding Sport de la Lekié and Coton Sport de Garoua are the winners of the two Elite One championship play-off matches which took place yesterday Thursday, June 30 at the Roumde Adjia Omnisports stadium in Garoua. The first match of the MTN Elite One championship playoffs ended with a victory for Eding de la Lékié over Canon de Yaoundé.

After a goalless score at the end of regulation time, the two clubs were separated in the fateful penalty shootout. Event during which Eding’s players were more effective (8-7). After 20 years of waiting for an eleventh Cameroon champion trophy, Canon Sportif de Yaoundé will finally fight for third place. The Mekok Megonda will face Astres of Douala, during this match for the third, still at the Roumdé Adja stadium, next Sunday.

After this curtain-raising match, Coton Sport de Garoua, which dominated the Astres de Douala, 2-0, will do battle with Eding Sport de la Lekié. It should be noted that at the end of a good match, under the gaze of the president of Fécafoot, Samuel Eto’o, the flagship club of the north, which had a difficult start to the season, defeated the Brazilians of Bepanda ( 2-0), thanks in particular to a sumptuous distant goal from striker Daouda Camillou.

In this championship with a special formula, the winner of the Coton sport-Eding sport confrontation will be crowned champion of Cameroon 2022.