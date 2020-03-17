Cameroon: CHAN 2020 postponed due to Coronavirus

The 2020 edition of the African Nation’s Championship CHAN slated to hold in Cameroon from the 4th to the 25th of April has been postponed to a later date due to Coronavirus fears, a communique from the competition’s local organising committee has confirmed.

According to the communique published this Tuesday following an extraordinary meeting of members of CHAN local organising committee today, and in accordance with authorities of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, the competition will no longer hold as initially planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the communique, the committee indicates a number of reasons which prompted its decision to suggest to CAF that the competition be postponed.

Amongst these reasons are;

-The confinement of the population in many countries which limits the gathering of team members, officials and supporters;

– The closing of borders and a stop of air links amongst countries, which will hinder the movement of delegations;

– Measures of self-quarantine imposed in diverse cases;

-And the instability of the epidemiological atmosphere in most of the countries participating in the 2020 African Nation’s Championship.

A new date is yet to be communicated but in the mean time, the President of the Committee, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has called on the teams and other actors involved in the organisation of the competition to remain mobilised and ready when need will arise.