Cameroon/CHAN 2020: Race for golden boot still very timid

It has been a timid show for strikers in front of goal so far at the ongoing African Nations Championship in Cameroon as most of them are still finding their feet.

By this stage in 2018, Morocco’s Ayoub El Kaabi had already hit five goals on his way to claiming the golden boot with nine goals.

However, that record seems farfetched if the competition’s goal scoring trend continues into this final round of group matches as well as the knockout stages.

One player who is looking to defy odds in bang in the goals is Guinea’s Yakhouba Gnagna who last week became the first player to score a brace in the competition.

The 23-year old striker who plays for Horoya FC has openly declared his intentions to rise above the others and grab the golden boot by the end of the tournament.

“I am happy to score two goals in our opening match against Namibia. But my target is to keep working hard so that I become the tournament top scorer,” the goal poacher said.

For that to be possible, he will have to step up to the plate when Guinea tackle Tanzania on Wednesday, January 27 in their final group game as they look to book a knockout berth.

“As a team, we must treat every match like a final because this will help us reach our goal,” he said.

If the strikers are falling short of finding the target, some defenders have been stepping up to the plate to deliver though it is still a far shot to predict a defender might go home with the golden boot. Cameroon defender Banga Bindjeme is one of those defenders who has already made his mark in the competition finding the back of the net in the two previous games before yesterday’s match against Burkina Faso.

As supporters and wants anxiously wait for the goals to flow in agogo, expectations are high and the onus is now on strikers to step up to the plate and deliver.