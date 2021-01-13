Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon: CHAN 2020: Rwanda’s Amavubi stars in Cameroon

Published on 13.01.2021 at 16h46 by journal du Cameroun

Amavubis of Rwanda (c) copyright

The Amavubi stars of Rwanda have arrived Cameroon’s economic capital Douala ahead of their fourth participation at the African Nations Football Championship CHAN that kicks off Saturday January 16.

The team have taken up residence at Hotel la Falaise and will hold their first training session on Cameroonian soil this Wednesday evening.

The boys of Mashami are lodged in Group C of the competition, alongside Morocco, Uganda and Togo and their first game is slated for Monday January 18 against Uganda.

It will be their fourth participation in the continental football fiesta.

They are coming with hopes of doing better than the quarter finals in 2016, which was their best performance so far.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top