Cameroon: CHAN 2020: Rwanda’s Amavubi stars in Cameroon

The Amavubi stars of Rwanda have arrived Cameroon’s economic capital Douala ahead of their fourth participation at the African Nations Football Championship CHAN that kicks off Saturday January 16.

The team have taken up residence at Hotel la Falaise and will hold their first training session on Cameroonian soil this Wednesday evening.

The boys of Mashami are lodged in Group C of the competition, alongside Morocco, Uganda and Togo and their first game is slated for Monday January 18 against Uganda.

It will be their fourth participation in the continental football fiesta.

They are coming with hopes of doing better than the quarter finals in 2016, which was their best performance so far.