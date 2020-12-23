Sport › Football

Cameroon/CHAN 2021: CAF gives go ahead for matches with fans

Published on 23.12.2020 at 17h04 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

The Confederation of African Football, CAF has given its go ahead for the 2021 edition of the African Nations Football Championship CHAN to be played in Cameroon with spectators in strict compliance of anti-COVID-19 measures.

The information was made known by Sports and Physical Education Minister Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi during a working visit to the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium Tuesday December 22.

Speaking after inspecting the stadium, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said that during group matches, the different stadia will be filled at 25%.

“CAF has delivered a satisfactory certificate to Cameroon in which she indicates the percentage of stadia occupation in line with health exigencies outlined by FIFA- 25% of spectators will be admitted in the different stadia during the first phase of the competition, that is group matches…” Prof Mouelle Kombi said.

According to the sports boss, this percentage could rise to 50 during the second phase of the competition on the condition that barrier measures are respected.

The continental competition earlier planned for April 2020 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic will hold from January 16 to February 7.

