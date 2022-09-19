Cameroon: Chantal Biya International Cycling Race 2022 Edition To Cover Only Three Regions 

The 22nd edition of the competition hosts 11 foreign teams this year. The stages that the cyclists will cover were presented on September 14th.

The Chantal Biya International Cycling Race will finally take place. Even if its organization was shaken by budgetary constraints, the organizing committee was able to readjust to win the bet of the organization. This earned them the congratulations of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

He made known his appreciation last September 14 during the official presentation of the competition. The cycling race, which has reached its 22nd edition this year, is experiencing some innovations, as the organizing committee suggests.

For the first time, it will kick off in the city of Garoua in the North Cameroon region. It will be next October 2 and the cyclists will for this first day cover a distance of 99.2km.

The tour will resume on October 5 with a route leaving Yaounde passing through Ngoumou to end in Ngomedzap. Then, the third lapse will consist of Yaoundé-Ebolowa Nkolandomonr on October 6.

As for October 7 devoted to the fourth lapse, the athletes will pedal on the route Ebolowa-Mengong-Sangmélima.

For the next day, the cities of Sangmelima-Mkwang-Zoetele- Meyomessala will constitute the fifth lapse. And the final stage scheduled for October 8, 2022, will be on the side of the Meyomessala ceremonial ground to end a competition that will have covered a total of 601km.