Cameroon: Chantal Biya reacts to ‘Jeune Afrique lies’

Cameroon’s First Lady Chantal Biya has reacted to claims by Pan African Magazine Jeune Afrique that she wills power in place of the Head of State.

In it’s Monday edition, the magazine described the First Lady as the real President of Cameroon claiming she is at the centre of key decisions at the Presidency.

To all those who have accompanied me in my humanitarian works, let’s stay motivated and committed.

Slander, lies and wickedness cannot distract us.

Thank you all.

#ChantalBIYA#Cameroon#TT237 — Chantal BIYA (@ChantalBIYA_Cmr) February 21, 2019

This report prompted reactions from various quarters with several pro regime media organs condemning the reports and describing it as an attempt to destabilise the country.

Chantal Biya tweeted on Thursday saying “slander, lies and wickedness” can not distract those who have “accompanied me in my humanitarian works.