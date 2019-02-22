› Uncategorized

Cameroon: Chantal Biya reacts to ‘Jeune Afrique lies’

Published on 22.02.2019 at 09h30 by Journalducameroun

Cameroon’s First Lady Chantal Biya has reacted to claims by Pan African Magazine Jeune Afrique that she wills power in place of the Head of State.

In it’s Monday edition, the magazine described the First Lady as the real President of Cameroon claiming she is at the centre of key decisions at the Presidency.

This report prompted reactions from various quarters with several pro regime media organs condemning the reports and describing it as an attempt to destabilise the country.

Chantal Biya tweeted on Thursday saying “slander, lies and wickedness” can not distract those who have “accompanied me in my humanitarian works.

