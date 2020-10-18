The First Lady, Chantal Biya, through her humanitarian organisation-the Circle of Friends of Cameroon, CERAC- has donated several items to the population of the Adamawa Region.

Mrs Chantal Biya’s largesse was extended to the population at the weekend to about 2,500 pupils, the rural women and the population at large.

The items consisted of several didactic materials to pupils of the Government Primary Practising School in Ngaoundere, farm tools to some rural women, kits to disabled persons sewing machines and other items to women of the Ngaoundere Women Empowerment Centre.

The items were handed over on Saturday, October 17 in Ngaoundere by the personal representative of First Lady and Regional Coordinator of CERAC, Mrs Koulsoumi Alahdji Boukar.

Handing over the items, she reminded the population of the First Lady’s constant attention to the plight of women, children and vulnerable persons and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the donations.

The population on their part expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the gesture which they said will have a positive impact on their lives.