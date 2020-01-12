The First Lady Chantal Biya has been praised for he humanitarian actions that have contributed to save lives in Cameroon.

Mrs Chantal Biya was praised by wives of diplomats as she received New Year wishes on Friday January 10 at the Unity Palace.

The spouses of accredited diplomats in Cameroon did not hold back in showering praises on the First Lady for her committment beside for a better Cameroon.

« 2019 was a very charged year and was marked by several activities on the international stage where you supported your husband (the Head of State Paul Biya), to make Cameroon’s voice heard through your various activities, » the wives of diplomats told the First Lady Chantal Biya.

They also praised her for the numerous outreach activities through the Chantal Biya Foundation, CERAC, African Synergy and the Chantal Biya International Research Centre.

After shaking hands with wives of diplomats, Mrs. Chantal Biya posed for a family photograph with them before wives of National Dignotories took to the stage to present their wishes.