Cameroon: Chantier Naval General Manager dies of Coronavirus

The General Manager of Cameroon Shipyard and Industrial Engineering Ltd, popularly known as Chantier Naval, Alfred Mbeng Forgwei has succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, reports have confirmed.

Sources say he passed away Saturday April 25 at the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon after three weeks of admission.

Late Alfred Forgwe reportedly confined himself after testing positive for the pandemic and got to the hospital when his health had greatly deteriorated.

He was buried Sunday morning at the Bois des singes Cemetery in Douala.

Late Alfred Forgwei was a civil engineering by training, a native from the Noni Subdivision in the Bui Division of the North West region of Cameroon.

Before his demise, he was the Secretary General of the National Order of Civil Engineers and General Manager of the Cameroon Shipyard and Industrial Engineering Ltd, a position he occupied since 2014.

Another personality who died the same Saturday is Ro-Danny Mbua, Mayor of the Limbe 1 Municipality in the Fako Division of the South West region of Cameroon, allegedly of Coronavirus as well.