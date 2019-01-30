Cameroon: Charges against detained Kamto finally revealed

Charges have finally been brought before the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto who was arrested and detained by security forces on Monday.

Maurice Kamto who is being held at the ‘Groupement Spécial d’Opération’ was finally interrogated on Wednesday January 30 after which charges were brought against him.

According to a group of lawyers who have constituted themselves up for his defense, Maurice Kamto is being charged with hostility against the Fatherland, insurrection, group rebellion and public disorder.

Police officers attempted to interrogate him on Tuesday but he ressisteed insisting only to speak before his lawyers and that was possible on Wednesay when he was granted access to them.

His detention can be extended unti Friday when he will be brought before a judge to either be charged or completely acqquitted and freed.

His lawyers briefed the press in Yaounde on Wednesday where they described Kamto’s arrest and detention and illegal and political and vowed to “continue the fight”.