Cameroon: Chemicals used for manufacturing explosives seized in Anglophone region

Published on 01.11.2021 at 12h33 by JournalduCameroun

A consignment of smuggled chemicals has been seized by custom officers in Idenau, Fako Division in the South West Region.

The consignment chemicals comprised of hydrogen perioxide, used in the fabrication of local explosives was seized from a vehicle that was trying to smuggle it into Limbe. The driver of the vehicle abandoned the vehicle as he took off.

The items were ferried to the Regional Delegations of Water and Energy for verification before later being destroyed.

In a related development, custom officers in the East Region impounded on a vehicle that was carrying packets of non biodegradable plastic papers, one panther skin, four elephant tusks, and two rhino horns

The items were immediately taken to Customs control office while the occupants of the vehicle were taken to the Bertoua Gendarmerie unit for questioning

