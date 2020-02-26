Cameroon: Chief Mesoso Peter elected new Mayor of Tiko

Chief Mesoso Peter has been elected as the new Mayor of the Tiko Council, Fako Division, South Wst Region.

He was elected on Tuesday, February 25 during a two-round election at took place at the Tiko Council Hall.

Efite Andrew, Ali Issa, ElvinaNgomba and Ikome Valery are first, second, third and fourth deputy Mayors respectively. The election took place in the presence of Fako SDO and the Divisional Officer for Tiko Subdivision, Anuafor Cletus Asongwe.

“Tiko municipality has a problem, firstly water crisis, second problem is the roads because taxis can not circulate to some strategic areas of the municipality,” Chief Mesoso said after his election as he said the municipality will experience great change during his mandate.