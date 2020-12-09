› Life

Cameroon: Chief of Akwa Clan in Douala joins ancestors aged 77

Published on 09.12.2020 at 16h08 by journal du Cameroun

late HRH Din Dika Akwa III (c) copyright

The death has been announced of the Chief of the Akwa Clan in the Littoral region of Cameroon, HRH Din Dina Akwa III.

He died Tuesday December 8 at the Douala General Hospital in the Littoral region where he was admitted since November 29 due to health issues.

HRH Din Dina Akwa III took over the throne in October 2001 succeeding to Dika Akwa Nya Bonambela as the 11th Chief of the Clan.

He is a former official of the Bank of Central African States, BEAC.

By the time of his demise, he had just been elected Regional Councillor following the country’s first ever Regional election which took place Sunday December 6.

