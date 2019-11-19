Cameroon: Chief technician of Bamenda-based Radio Hot Cocoa abducted

The chief technician at Radio Hot Cocoa in restive Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon Emmanuel Akum has been reportedly abducted by armed men, the management of the radio has confirmed.

Emmanuel Akum was last seen Saturday November 16, 2019 at about 2pm when he left the radio premises on his motorbike heading to his family home in Mankon for an appointment with his parents.

Reports say the Radio technician never arrived his destination as it is feared he has been taken in to captivity by Ambazonia fighters.

For the time being, nothing is certain about the circumstances that led to Emmanuel Akum’s disappearance.

There have been calls from the Management of the Radio house and from members of the Cameroon Journalists Trade Union demanding for the immediate release of Emmanuel Akum.