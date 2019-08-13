Cameroon: China offers items worth 1.6 Billion FCFA as Humanitarian Assistance

The government of China has donated a number of items worth some 1.6 Billion CFA frs to Cameroon as part of the emergency humanitarian assistance plan aimed at improving the living conditions of victims of the socio-political crisis rocking the two Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

The items comprising brand new vehicles, ambulances, treated mosquito nets, school benches, beds, to name but these were handed over to the Minister of territorial administration Paul Atanga Nji last Friday by China’s Ambassador to Cameroon, Wang Yingwu.

This gesture comes as a fulfilment of a promise made by China’s President Xi Jinping to Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya, going by one of September’s 2018 China-Africa Forum on the emergency humanitarian assistance plan, that held in Beijing, China.

According to reports, this gesture from China will influence the growth of bilateral cooperation between both countries.

The assistance reports further says will complement efforts from national and international partners in improving the living conditions of victims of the Anglophone crisis.