Cameroon: Chococam rewards ten lucky mothers with TARTINA’s Yummy Mummy Challenge

A good number of mothers participated in the TARTINA Yummy Mummy Challenge organised by Chococam Tiger Brands from May 25 to June 8, 2021, on the occasion of Mother’s Day and ten of them conquered the hearts of the jury with their recipes.

The ceremony to give out prizes to the winners took place Friday July 9 in the premises of Chococam in Cameroon’s economic capital, Douala.

The first three received a purchase order worth FCFA 50,000 each, a Moulinex Subito toaster, a 1.2 kilogram jar of TARTINA.

The seven others received a pair of oven gloves, an apron and a 1.2 Kilogram jar of TARTINA each.

Below is the list of the ten winners in order of merit.

Doriane Nguamengue Gertrude Dipocko Audrey Maeva Michèle Mich Soureya Alima Abena Ghislaine Mbelene Charlotte Nseke Veronique Myllie Melissa Kouya Marinette Emani

The game unfolded on TARTINA’s Facebook and Instagram pages due to the current health crisis. The principle was simple. Participants had to:

Subscribe to TARTINA’s Facebook and Instagram pages;

Read and accept the rules of the game without reserve;

Make a recipe with a child that includes the TARTINA spread (the child’s participation was optional but was a plus)

Post the recipe and its ingredients on their Facebook or Instagram accounts alongside several images of their creation and the Hashtag #ProudMumTARTINA;

Invite friends to like, share and comment.

The 60 mum/child duo thus participated in the game, at the end of which a jury composed of an experienced pastry chef evaluated each recipe at 80% on the following criteria;

Execution/Technique

Elaboration/recipe

Presentation, style and creativity

Mother and child participation

The remaining 20% was attributed based on the number of likes and comments on each participant’s post.

between TARTINA’s shortbread to chocolate cake, passing through chocolate pancakes, chocolate biscuits, chocolate marble cake, TARTINA pancakes, chocolate and semi-chocolate pancakes, chocolate mousse, Tarti Faith cake and TARTINA cake, participants all made use of their sense of creativity to impress the jury and attract likes and comments.

The prize giving ceremony Friday marked the end of the challenge, first of its kind to be digitally inclined and the rendezvous was taken for another one.

About TARTINA chocolate spread

TARTINA is a brand of cocoa spread created in 1969 by the Cameroonian company Chococam. It is the very first locally produced brand of chocolate spread recognized among others thanks to its “unique chocolate taste”.

Made from finely selected cocoa beans of 100% Cameroonian origin, TARTINA is a family-oriented brand. It accompanies families at all times of the day, in diverse varieties that is as a spread (on bread, pancakes, doughnuts, biscuits, croissants, waffles, brioches, to name but these) or in pastries (as an incorporated element in the recipe.) It is marketed in formats of 85 grams, 425 grams, 800 grams, 1.2 Kilograms, 2.8 Kilograms, 5 Kilograms and 10 Kilograms.

In recent years, the brand positioned itself in the field of pastry under the concept of #SaveursGourmandes by sharing recipes and producing short videos published on its Youtube channel.

TARTINA has come up with some 1000 recipes made out of its spread, prepared by seasoned pastry chefs and available on its website www.tartinaspreads.com for the pleasure of both the young and old gourmets. Browse through the website to discover how to take TARTINA in the morning so as to gain energy, during break for a gourmet break, to celebrate mothers because they are special and for tasty parties.

About Chococam Tiger Brands

Chococam was created in 1965 by the Cacao Barry Group and the Cameroonian Government through its investment firm, the National Investment Company (SNI). Based in Douala, it began production two years after creation, becoming the first manufacturer of chocolate and candies produced in the CEMAC zone.

In 2008, the South African company Tiger Brands Limited acquired 74.7% of the company’s shares and became the majority shareholder.

Chococam is involved in the manufacturing, commercialization and exportation of chocolate, chocolate spread, chocolate drink and candy. It distributes its wide range of products across Central and West Africa.

Among the company’s brand products made from cocoa, we have;

TARTINA, CHOCONUT, CHOCOLAT for the spreads;

MATINAL the chocolate drink;

MAMBO, the chocolate;

Arina, the groundnut paste and

Kola and Big Gum as far as candy is concerned.

Photos gallery of winners of TARTINA’s Yummy Mummy Challenge