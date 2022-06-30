Cameroon – Cholera : Death Toll Increases to 164

Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie presented the updated situation of the cholera epidemic in Cameroon during the cabinet meeting of 28 June 2022.

The Minister of Public Health spoke of 8,810 confirmed cases and 164 deaths as at 22 June 2022, all in seven regions of the country.

These figures are up compared to those of October, which indicated 154 deaths for 8,241 registered cases. In May, there were 140 deaths for 7,287 cases.

It is not impossible that this upward trend will continue, as Minister Manaouda acknowledged that four regions continue to register new cases. These are the Centre, the Littoral, the West and the South West.

He also said that the Minsanté teams are currently conducting “investigations” in order to reduce the spread in the localities still facing this epidemic. The international community is also assisting Cameroon. This June, the United Nations released an amount of of 1.7 million dollars, about one billion CFA francs. This money will be used to support Cameroon’s emergency response.

This new cholera outbreak occurred in October 2021. The South West region is the most affected with more than half of the confirmed cases. This cholera outbreak is far more lethal than the one in 2020, which killed a total of 66 people.