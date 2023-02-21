Health › News

Happening now

Cameroon-Cholera :  Fourth Vaccination Campaign Launched

Published on 21.02.2023 at 13h40 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Littoral region will enjoy from February 22 2023 a free vaccination campaign against cholera.

A total of 659, 758 people will be vaccinated in the Littoral region. This has to do with the objective of the fourth phase of the reactive vaccination against cholera. It will start on February 22, 2023 and end on February 26, 2023. The targeted health districts are those Boko, Nylon, Deido, Bonassama and Cité des Palmiers.

This free campaign targets mainly people aged one year and above with the objective of reaching at least 95% of the vaccination coverage rate. To achieve this, the region’s health workers want to rely on the media to keep parents aware. In addition, the support of the administrative and traditional authorities and the forces of law and order in this campaign is also committed.

Cameroon has been rocked by cholera since 21 October 2021. According to official data updated to January 24, 303 people have died and 15, 157 cases have been reported. The Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouada recently informed that six new cases of cholera have been recorded since the beginning of the year 2023 in the Littoral region. These cases were recorded during the period from 11 to 17 January.

In addition, on 22 December, the European Union announced that it had released an additional CFAF 100 million “to assist vulnerable families and populations most affected” by cholera and monkey pox epidemics.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top