Cameroon-Cholera :  Fourth Vaccination Campaign Launched

The Littoral region will enjoy from February 22 2023 a free vaccination campaign against cholera.

A total of 659, 758 people will be vaccinated in the Littoral region. This has to do with the objective of the fourth phase of the reactive vaccination against cholera. It will start on February 22, 2023 and end on February 26, 2023. The targeted health districts are those Boko, Nylon, Deido, Bonassama and Cité des Palmiers.

This free campaign targets mainly people aged one year and above with the objective of reaching at least 95% of the vaccination coverage rate. To achieve this, the region’s health workers want to rely on the media to keep parents aware. In addition, the support of the administrative and traditional authorities and the forces of law and order in this campaign is also committed.

Cameroon has been rocked by cholera since 21 October 2021. According to official data updated to January 24, 303 people have died and 15, 157 cases have been reported. The Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouada recently informed that six new cases of cholera have been recorded since the beginning of the year 2023 in the Littoral region. These cases were recorded during the period from 11 to 17 January.

In addition, on 22 December, the European Union announced that it had released an additional CFAF 100 million “to assist vulnerable families and populations most affected” by cholera and monkey pox epidemics.