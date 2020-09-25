Cameroon: Cholera outbreak kills about 32 in less than one week in Kribi

Close to 32 persons are reported to have succumbed to cholera in Kribi, South region of Cameroon within a week.

The information was made known by officials of the kribi health district who have equally indicated that the medical facility has recorded some eight hundred cases of the infectious disease since the outbreak about two months ago.

According to these health officials, among the close to a thousand cases recorded, four come from the Kribi principal prison which is currently on alert.

Speaking to colleagues of Douala-base Equinoxe television, the Manager of the health district said the first case was recorded at the Kribi prison and then its spread across the town.

The Manager added that before the outbreak of the disease, a vaccination campaign organized by Doctors Without Borders was launched in Kribi but due to protocol and security reasons, the vaccination team could not get to inmates.

It is worth noting that recently, health officials in Buea announced that the town was on alert after a case of cholera was detected.

This comes at a time when the country is yet to get rid of the crippling Coronavirus pandemic which has killed over four hundred persons.