Cameroon: Cholera kills five in Far North region

Five people reportedly died from a cholera outbreak in the locality of Midjivin in Kaele, Mayo-Dani Division of the Far North region of Cameroon, official sources have confirmed.

According to the Senior Divisional Officer of the Mayo-Kani Division, Bernard Messape, the cholera outbreak in Midjivin started on July 1 at a funeral ceremony with some mourners eating contaminated food from Garoua.

On the 3rd and 4th of July, 13 cases of infected persons were recorded. Out of the 13, five finally gave up the ghost.

The SDO further discloses that the corpses were buried in strict medical conditions to prevent the spread of the epidemic with anti-biotics distributed to all persons who got in contact with infected victims.

Following this incident, measures have been taken to enforce proper hygiene and sanitation in the Division, notably the disinfection of infected homes to stop the spread of the disease.

Local authorities have equally allegedly taken on them to ensure that families have decent toilets in their homes to avoid open air defecation, common in the Division.