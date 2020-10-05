Cameroon: Choupo-Moting lands at Bayern Munich after PSG

European Champions Bayern Munich has signed indomitable lions’ captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer for a period of two years after the latter left Paris Saint Germain when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Choupo-Moting’s new contract with European Champions, Bayern Munich signed Monday October 5 came as a big surprise to many.

The 31-year-old who still had the possibility to play another season with French club Paris Saint-Germain refused the offer from his ex-coach, Thomas Tuchel in favour of the two-year season proposed to him by his new club.

He gives Bayern’s coach Hansi Flick more cover for center forward Robert Lewandowski.

“He gives our squad in the attack, and especially in the center, a depth which we are going to need,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said in a statement.

Choupo-Moting scored the winning goal for PSG in stoppage time in the 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League quarterfinals that sent his ex-club, PSG to its ever first semi-finals.