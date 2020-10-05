Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon: Choupo-Moting lands at Bayern Munich after PSG

Published on 05.10.2020 at 16h19 by journalduCameroun

Bayern signs Choupo on free transfer (c) copyright

European Champions Bayern Munich has signed indomitable lions’ captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer for a period of two years after the latter left Paris Saint Germain when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Choupo-Moting’s new contract with European Champions, Bayern Munich signed Monday October 5 came as a big surprise to many.

The 31-year-old who still had the possibility to play another season with French club Paris Saint-Germain refused the offer from his ex-coach, Thomas Tuchel in favour of the two-year season proposed to him by his new club.

He gives Bayern’s coach Hansi Flick more cover for center forward Robert Lewandowski.

“He gives our squad in the attack, and especially in the center, a depth which we are going to need,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said in a statement.

Choupo-Moting scored the winning goal for PSG in stoppage time in the 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League quarterfinals that sent his ex-club, PSG to its ever first semi-finals.

Tags : | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top