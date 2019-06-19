Cameroon: Choupo Moting to captain Indomitable Lions at 2019 Afcon

Striker Eric Maxime Choupo Moting will captain the Indomitable Lions at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, head coach Clarence Seedorf has revealed.

Clarence Seedorf revealed his captain during a press conference in Yaounde on Wednesday to clear the air on Cameroon’s squad before they leave for Egypt later today.

The head coach had opted to rotate the armband since he took over the team with players like Michael Ngadeu, Karl Toko Ekambi and Georges Mandjeck taking turns to skipper the team.

Choupo Moting who skippered the team in the last two home matches has finally retained the armband for the competition.

The Indomitable Lions leave Cameroon today for Egypt as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations officially kicks off tomorrow.