Cameroon: Chris Anu floored by Lebialem youth over atrocious lies

Youth in the Lebialem Division, South West Region of Cameroon have come out strong against separatist activist, Chris Anu over what they describe as his constant lies.

Earlier this week, Chris Anu, wrote an undated letter to the BBC accusing the Head of the Reconstruction Committee of the North West and South West Regions of sponsoring armed separatists to kidnap 63 youth in Lebialem earlier this week.

However, youth in the three subdivisions that make up Lebialem have come out in a letter to hit out at Chris Anu, describing his move as chaotic and an attempt to divide the Lebialem community.

In the letter, they went ahead to outline Chris Anu’s numerous schemes which have fetched him money through kidnappings and other atrocious acts.

They have thus called on the community to distance themselves from acts of Chris Anu as well as plead with the international community to refrain from dealing with Chris Anu; in particular the Swiss government government to discontinue any negotiations with individuals claiming to represent the interest of the community.

The outing from the youth comes on the back of a strong-worded letter from the Lebialem Fons castigating of Chris Anu and other separatist whose atrocities have brought untold sufferings to the people.