Cameroon: Chris Anu’s sister released

Published on 08.01.2021 at 20h03 by journal du Cameroun

Beza Berist and lawyer (c) copyright

The younger sister to Chris Anu, Secretary for Communication of the Interim proclaimed Government of the Ambazonia separatist movement, Beza Berist has been freed more than a year after she was arrested in connection with the Anglophone crisis.

She was declared not guilty of charges relating to her arrest by the Yaounde Military Tribunal Friday January 8.

Beza Berist was arrested in August 2019 in Yaounde alongside her mother, Grace Mafuatem in connection with the crisis rocking the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon and detained at the Secretariat for State Defence, well known as SED.

Grace was released three months after their arrest meanwhile her daughter, Berist was transferred to the Kondengui prison in Yaounde.

 

