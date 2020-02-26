Cameroon: Christian Bassogog offers FCFA 10 million to compatriots trapped in Coronavirus-hit China

Cameroon’s indomitable lion’s striker Christian Bassogog has donated the sum of FCFA 10 million to be forwarded to Cameroonian students presently stranded in the deadly Coronavirus-hit China.

The information was disclosed after he was received by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in Charge of cooperation with the Commonwealth Felix Mbayu Tuesday February 25 in Yaounde.

According to the best player of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations competition, the money is his own support to Cameroonian students living in the Coronavirus-hit China, especially those in the quarantined city of Wuhan.

“This money is aimed at helping Cameroonian nationals living in China especially the students…” Christian Bassogog said after meeting with Minister Felix Mbayu.

“It’s important that we come together in such periods and show such support and love to the needy.

“We want more Cameroonians across the world to reach out and support not just their countrymen but also China as a nation.” He ended.

The twenty-four-year old baller who plays club football with the Chinese Super League Henan Jianye, is currently in Yaounde as football has been suspended in China due to the virus.

His donation comes barely a week after the Head of State Paul Biya offered FCFA fifty million for the same cause.